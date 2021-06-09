Members of the European Parliament are scheduled to debate a motion this week (Thursday, June 10) related to a proposal to ban caged farming across Europe by 2027.

The Agriculture and Rural Development Committee motion comes as a result of the European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI), End the Cage Age.

This citizen-led campaign attracted close to 1.4 million signatures – more than 14,500 from Ireland – backing the call to remove, from farming, the remaining cages, farrowing crates, stalls and pens.

Each year in the EU, about 300 million animals are reared in cages or individual stalls according to a report by Compassion in World Farming.

Caged farming – Ireland’s position

In Ireland, caged farming still exists in certain sectors, within the scope of existing legislation.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) confirmed that EU legislation currently permits certain species of poultry to be kept in caged or ‘colony systems’ provided specific requirements are in place.

“For example the European Directive on the Welfare of Laying Hens allows for keeping hens in enriched caged systems where perches must be provided, as well as separate nests and litter areas for pecking and scratching,” the DAFM explained.

Currently, there are 3,835,638 registered table egg laying places in Ireland, of which 1,881,394 are caged egg laying places.

At certain stages of production, the DAFM said sows on commercial pig farms are kept in crates/stalls for a “defined period of time in order to facilitate management at farrowing, for example”.

“The keeping of calves in individual pens, under specific conditions set out in EU legislation, is a practice associated with white veal production. Commercial white veal production is not practiced in Ireland,” the DAFM said.

On the use of isolation huts, the DAFM said:

“In general in Ireland, where calves are not kept with their dam, they are usually kept in groups, with calves of similar ages.

“Individually penned calves must have sight, tactile and smelling access to other calves.

“Isolation is only permitted as a hospitalisation technique for calves that are ill, particularly if they are suffering from an infectious disease.”

The DAFM is in the final stages of drafting a bill, which will introduce a ban on fur farming, including a prohibition on mink farming.

This bill will make it illegal for any new fur farms to be established, and will provide for the closure of the small number of existing operations.

The DAFM said it awaits the outcome of communication between the Commission and the ECI, which it expects will occur in July.

“DAFM is committed to achieving the best possible outcomes for farmers, industry, citizens, and the animals themselves.”

Banned in other countries

Some EU Member States have already gone a step closer to banning certain forms of caged farming.

According to the Compassion in World Farming report, Sweden has banned the use of all cages for sows (sow stalls and farrowing crates).

Enriched cages for laying hens are banned in Luxembourg and Austria, while Germany has committed to a ban from 2025 (in exceptional cases from 2028).

And in September 2020, Czech MPs voted to ban the cage farming of laying hens from the year 2027.

What do our MEPs think?

Agriland contacted Irish members of the European Parliament regarding their views on caged farming.

Clare Daly described it as a “disgraceful and cruel industrial farming practice in which profit is put above animal welfare”, adding that the ball is now in the Commission’s court to act on the calls from both the ECI and the Agriculture Committee to end its practice;

described it as a “disgraceful and cruel industrial farming practice in which profit is put above animal welfare”, adding that the ball is now in the Commission’s court to act on the calls from both the ECI and the Agriculture Committee to end its practice; The financial supports must be put in place to ensure that farmers and producers remain competitive, commented Chris MacManus . He said he believed that in relation to cage-free eggs, for example, consumer preference will outpace the implementation of any legislation;

. He said he believed that in relation to cage-free eggs, for example, consumer preference will outpace the implementation of any legislation; Mick Wallace said caged farming doesn’t have a role in our future if we are “serious about addressing the problems around industrial food production and minimising the risks to further pandemics”;

said caged farming doesn’t have a role in our future if we are “serious about addressing the problems around industrial food production and minimising the risks to further pandemics”; Grace O’Sulivan said there are “clear links between animals being confined to cages or crowded spaces, and animal disease outbreaks and antimicrobial resistance”. She added that with many farms growing in size and using industrial sheds for their animals, over-production should not be prioritised over animal welfare and human health;

said there are “clear links between animals being confined to cages or crowded spaces, and animal disease outbreaks and antimicrobial resistance”. She added that with many farms growing in size and using industrial sheds for their animals, over-production should not be prioritised over animal welfare and human health; Maria Walsh said that communicating and working with farmers on best practices for animals and communities is very important. She is in favour of the phasing out of caged farming and welcomed the commitment for financial support to be in place in assisting farmers who work in the caged farming sector to transition in the proposed new steps;

said that communicating and working with farmers on best practices for animals and communities is very important. She is in favour of the phasing out of caged farming and welcomed the commitment for financial support to be in place in assisting farmers who work in the caged farming sector to transition in the proposed new steps; Colm Markey said he supports ending caged farming “as long as it is done properly, with a sufficient transition period that is considered for each species specifically”. He added that farmers should be compensated for any higher production costs.