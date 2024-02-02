The College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE) is encouraging young people to consider agriculture apprenticeships as a way to “unlock potential”.

CAFRE offers diplomas in work-based agriculture at Level 2 and Level 3 for those aged 16 and over who are working a minimum of 21 hours/week.

Apprenticeships are available to new employees or existing employees taking on a new role within a business providing them with relevant work-based training.

The agriculture apprenticeships are offered at CAFRE campuses, including Greenmount campus, Co. Antrim; Enniskillen campus, Co. Fermanagh; and Loughry campus, Cookstown, Co. Tyrone.

They are also available in outcentres in Banbridge, Maghera and Markethill. CAFRE outcentres vary on a yearly basis and are offered subject to demand.

Agriculture apprenticeships

The apprenticeships are delivered one day each week with the remainder of the time being spent working with the employer on a farm.

Off-the-job training is split into two parts: half a day is spent in the classroom with the other half spent applying the learning and developing practical skills on a farm.

“For those new to the industry, study on the Level 2 apprenticeship in agriculture to develop an understanding of animal health and welfare, selection and breeding, feeding, caring for and treating animals, keeping farm records and manual handling,” CAFRE said.

“Students who have not attained GCSE English language, mathematics or ICT at Grade C or above will have to complete essential skills in communication, application of number, and information and communications technology as part of their apprenticeship programme.

“Apprenticeships are normally delivered over two years and on completion of the Level 2 apprenticeship students can opt to continue their studies to attain a Level 3 apprenticeship, through part-time study.”

Level 3 apprentices study either beef and sheep production or milk production and further develop their knowledge of animal health, business management, the environment, grassland management, housing and nutrition.