Students at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE), Enniskillen campus recently received awards for performance during the 2019/2020 and 2020/2021 academic years.

Performance awards are traditionally presented at end of year graduation events, however with the format of graduation events changing due to Covid-19, this group of students were invited to a celebration event at the beginning of December.

Paul McHenry, Head of Knowledge Advisory Service at CAFRE, presented the awards and delivered a short message of congratulations to the students.

Paul shared his personal education journey from Further Education into Higher Education and emphasised the superb careers that are available to those that are prepared to work hard and grasp opportunities.

Seamus McAlinney, Head of Equine Education at Enniskillen campus echoed Paul’s words and encouraged the group of prize winners to keep working to the high standard they have achieved.

Prize winners

Further Education prize winners included Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma student Boe Lynch, Irvinestown receiving the Response Cup for the best performance in her first year practical assessment.

Jessie Riche, Coleraine was awarded her prize for top first year student, and Casey Burns, Rathfriland and Hannah Jennison, Lisburn shared the Hart Prize, awarded for the best performance in the first year unit Biological Systems of Horses.

BSc student Ronan Arthur, Athlone received The Irish Thoroughbred Breeders’ Association (Northern Region) Cup for achieving highest marks for practical course work in the Breeding and Horse Production module.