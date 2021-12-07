At least 1,000 farmers are expected to join a blockade this coming weekend to protest at climate change proposals, according to organisers.

The Individual Farmers of Ireland (IFI) said the action will coincide with a major protest on the EU’s approach to climate change in Brussels, which takes place next week (December, 13 and 14).

IFI is the group that organised the tractor demonstration protests in Dublin in 2019 and January 2020, taking to the streets of the capital over beef prices at the time.

The location of the blockade is not being announced in advance, but farmers are being asked to gather beforehand at 1:00p.m on Sunday (December 12) at three locations:

Navan;

Kinnegad;

north Carlow.

The group is appealing to all farmers to support the blockade, which will run on a 24-hour basis at the selected location.

Blockade

The Individual Farmers of Ireland (IFI) said one of the main reasons for the action is its deep concern about aspects of the Climate Action Bill.

“This is the last stand. There is no future in farming, as things stand. We are not out to cause trouble, we are out to save farming,” the group, told Agriland.

The group claimed that a recommendation in the Climate Action Bill to lower the slaughter age of cattle from 27 to 24 months by 2030 would wipe out the summer grass-fed beef system.

The group believes that the lighter carcass weight, coupled with feed bills would cost farmers €750 per animal.

Emissions

The Individual Farmers of Ireland (IFI) claims it is false for the government to state that agriculture is responsible for 35% of total carbon emissions in Ireland.

The group said no allocation is being given to the sector for carbon sequestration and claims the aviation and shipping sectors have been omitted from the overall calculations.

As part of their action, the group is also calling on the government to cancel carbon tax on all agricultural vehicles, until there are alternatives available.

Future generations

The Individual Farmers of Ireland (IFI) believes that current government policy is turning young people away from the farming sector.

The group questioned how the industry can survive if the average age of farmers now stands at over 60.

It is also demanding the resignation of Green Party MEP Ciarán Cuffe following his letter to Irish bank CEOs.



Last month, it emerged the Dublin MEP issued letters to bank bosses outlining his concern about large loans being approved for young farmers to increase their herd.

Haulage protest to follow blockade

Meanwhile, the Irish Truckers and Haulage Association Against Fuel Prices has announced that it is set to bring the second phase of its protest back to Dublin next Monday (December, 13).

On November 24, the group held a protest in Dublin city calling for fair fuel prices, which led to traffic disruption.

On its Facebook page, the group said that next week’s action will be “in line” the the farmer protest.

“We want a significant drop in fuel costs at the pump for everyone. We want VAT and duty slashed, and we also want the carbon taxes slashed on the cost of fuel at the pump. We won’t be leaving until we get answers.”

It added that routes and times will be revealed the day before the protest.