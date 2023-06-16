An Armagh producer of South-East Asian style convenience meals, Karri Kitchen is set to benefit from a new deal with Kerrigan’s craft butchers.

The Irish craft butchers will now add Karri Kitchen’s convenience meals to its stock-list.

Kerrigan’s was a typically traditional high street butchers that diversified into the digital market; having an online business that services all of Ireland, along with its online presence it has five physical locations in Dublin.

Barry Kerrigan, managing director, said: “To continue to succeed, we need to adapt as consumers’ needs and preferences change and convenience meals continue to appeal to our customers and is a growing category.

“We’re delighted to have partnered with Karri Kitchen to offer a new local premium food experience whilst also continuing to bring the flavour, freshness and nourishment our customers have come to expect when they shop with us.”

Kerrigans have said the Karri Kitchen range will be available across Kerrigan’s three main stores and online.

Shera McAloran founded Karri Kitchen in 2019 and said her recipes are picked out of her Indonesian family’s recipe archive.

She said: “It’s wonderful that Kerrigan’s has recognised the difference in our range and will support us as we continue to grow our customer base and brand presence across the island.

“The Karri Kitchen way is more than just a healthy meal, it’s a way of life. It’s about mindful or intuitive eating and helping people to listen to their bodies.

“We believe that eating less processed food will help us to thrive, so we make everything from scratch and source all our ingredients locally, from the meat to our fresh herbs and vegetables.”

McAloran has recently invested in a 15,000ft², purpose built premises at Carn Industrial Estate in Co. Armagh to support “continued growth in stockists” which have grown from three in her first year to over 100 in 2023.

The business now employs 25 staff across its operations.