Some of the earliest farming activity in Ireland can be traced back to the Burren in Co. Clare.

The region is a “perfect case study for the evolution of Irish agriculture up to the present day”, according to Dr. Eamon Doyle, a geologist with the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark, who is organiser and keynote speaker of Geopark Academy 2024.

“While the first human settlements in the Burren can be traced back to almost 12,000 years, it wasn’t until the Neolithic period around 6,000 years ago that the first farmers arrived, resulting in the gradual clearance of the ancient oak forests from the landscape to make way for farming land.

“Farming activity in the region was much more widespread by the Bronze Age period with devastating consequences for the landscape, as slashing and burning actions led to the erosion of soil, particularly in upland areas,” said Dr. Doyle.

It wasn’t until the early Medieval period of 400AD to 1200 AD that we saw more familiar mixed farming economy of livestock and cereal production, as activity moved from the hills to the fertile valleys below.

“The growth and success of farming activity continued through the late Medieval period, and is reflected in the built heritage of the Burren with the number of tower houses established at critical entry points to the region,” he said.

“Colonial conquests and the division of lands displaced and impoverished much of the population in the post Medieval period right up to 20th century, when farming activity was much reduced on previous centuries.

“The vibrant and diverse farming sector evident in in north Clare today has revitalised communities right across the Burren. Sustainability is very much at the heart of agriculture in this region,” Dr. Doyle continued.

The geology, history, ecology and future tourism development of the Burren in Co. Clare will be the focus at the Geopark Academy 2024 on May 25 and 26.

Geopark Acamdemy 2024

Organised by the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark as part of European Geoparks Network Week, the Geopark Academy 2024 will host expert talks and a field trip to some of the Burren’s best known built heritage sites.

The academy will be held at the Burren College of Art in Ballyvaughan, the world famous independent college specialising in undergraduate and graduate fine art education, which is this year marking the 30th anniversary of its foundation.

Topics will include how the Burren has changed over 330 million years, the impact of the last Ice Age on the landscape, the history of human settlement in the region, and how visitor studies are guiding efforts to establish Clare as the first county-wide certified sustainable tourism destination in Ireland.

Speakers will include representatives from University of Galway; ATU Sligo; Trinity College Dublin; Geological Survey Ireland (GSI); Mary Immaculate College and University of Limerick (UL.)

“One of the primary objectives of the Geopark Academy is to further increase engagement between the public, researchers, geologists and members of academia on how the Burren was formed and has evolved over millions of years, and how this unique landscape presents future opportunities for the communities that live there,” said Carol Gleeson, manager of the Burren and Cliffs of Moher UNESCO Global Geopark.

Image source: Visit Clare

“The Burren is a remarkable limestone area. Its geology, flora, caves, archaeology, history and farming traditions set it apart as a place of great mystery and beauty.

“By hosting the Geopark Academy, we hope to create a greater sense of awareness and appreciation of the geology and history of one of Ireland’s most unique landscapes and how it is generating opportunities for tourism development in the region,” Dr. Doyle said.

Dr. Doyle described the Geopark Academy as a multi-disciplinary event connecting research and the local community.

“This event will examine and promote the ancient geological history of the geopark, and its evolution through time from its formation through the retreat of the ice sheets some 12,000 years ago to the vibrant region we know of today.”

The Burren

The underlying geology of the Burren, Dr. Doyle said, holds many fascinating clues to conditions on earth more than 300 million years ago.

“The oldest rocks visible on the Burren’s surface were formed during the Carboniferous period, approximately 330 million years ago.

“These limestone rocks formed in shallow, warm, tropical seas 10 degrees south of the equator. More recently, the last Ice Age has sculpted those rocks and largely given the Burren its current shape.

“Research is active and scientists and students come from all over the world to see what we have here. The academy will hear from some of those who have invested significant time and resources examining this intriguing landscape,” he explained.

Opening the Geopark Academy 2024 on Saturday, May 25, Dr. Doyle will speak about his fossil discoveries, including an extraordinary new species of fossil sponge and abandoned fossil burrows dating back 330 million years, which he found in limestone rock at Doolin.

Colin Bunce, a researcher from the school of geography at University of Galway, will host a talk on the impacts of the last glacial maximum on the Burren landscape.

Fiona McKenna, a PhD student at ATU Sligo, will speak about how measuring and monitoring tourism activity in Clare is helping to inform sustainable destination planning,

Dr. Catherine Dalton, Mary Immaculate College and UL, will reflect on Ireland’s lakes: past, present, and future.

Archaeologist Michael Lynch will provide an update on the ongoing excavation of the Mesolithic stone axe manufacturing site at Doolin. O’Toole, Geological Survey Ireland, will discuss INFOMAR 2023, a groundbreaking mapping project of the seabed off the Burren and Cliffs of Moher.

On Sunday, May 26, there will be a guided mini bus history tour of Kilfenora Church, Leamaneh Castle, Kilnaboy Church, Corofin and Dysert O’Dea Castle with local experts Edel Barry, Frank O’Grady, Tom Keating and Risteárd Ua Cróinín.

Due to limited spaces, booking is essential for The Geopark Academy 2024. Email [email protected] for more information.