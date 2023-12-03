Kanturk Cooperative Mart, Co. Cork, hosted its annual Fatstock Show and Sale on Tuesday, November 28.
Speaking to Agriland after the sale, mart manager, Seamus O’Keefe said: “It was the biggest Fatstock Show and Sale we had in 20 years.
“There was a total of 150 cattle entered in the event, from 35 different owners.”
The mart manager commended the quality of the cattle that were shown in the sale.
Bullock prices:
- 805kg Belgian Blue bullock sold for €3,520;
- 810kg Belgian Blue bullock sold for €2,880;
- 635kg Belgian Blue bullock sold for €2,375;
- 705kg Limousin bullock sold for €2,230;
- Three 827kg Angus bullocks sold for €2,120 each.
A sale report from the mart said the sale featured “a quality entry of top class cattle that met an outstanding trade.”
The Supreme Champion of the show was a Belgian Blue bullock, owned by William and Molly O’ Sullivan from Kiskeam, Co. Cork. Weighing in at 805kg, the bullock went on to sell for €3,520 or €4.37/kg.
Heifer prices:
- 755kg Charolais heifer sold for €3,500;
- Three 808kg Charolais heifers sold for €2,620;
- 765kg Belgian Blue heifer sold for €2,500;
- Four 612kg Angus heifers sold for €1,900;
- Eight 518kg Angus heifers sold for €1,480.
The Reserve Champion of the show was a Charolais heifer that was owned by Denis O’ Connor from Kilbrin, Co. Cork. This heifer weighed 755kg and went on to sell for €3,500 or €4.63/kg.
The Best Beef Cow class was won by David Murphy from Banteer, Co. Cork. The Limousin cow weighed 920kg and sold for €3,000 or €3.26/kg.
Cow prices:
- 920kg Limousin cow sold for €3,000;
- 840kg Charolais cow sold for €2,360;
- 800kg Friesian cow sold for €1,700;
- 885kg Limousin cow sold for €2,350;
- 965kg Simmental cow sold for €2,275.
The mart expressed its thanks to all sponsors of the event.
Kanturk Mart is also set to host a Weanling Show and Sale on Tuesday, December 12. The final sale of 2023 at Kanturk Mart will take place on Tuesday, December 19.