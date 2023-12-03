Kanturk Cooperative Mart, Co. Cork, hosted its annual Fatstock Show and Sale on Tuesday, November 28.

Speaking to Agriland after the sale, mart manager, Seamus O’Keefe said: “It was the biggest Fatstock Show and Sale we had in 20 years.

“There was a total of 150 cattle entered in the event, from 35 different owners.”

The mart manager commended the quality of the cattle that were shown in the sale.

Advertisement

Bullock prices:

805kg Belgian Blue bullock sold for €3,520;

810kg Belgian Blue bullock sold for €2,880;

635kg Belgian Blue bullock sold for €2,375;

705kg Limousin bullock sold for €2,230;

Three 827kg Angus bullocks sold for €2,120 each.

A sale report from the mart said the sale featured “a quality entry of top class cattle that met an outstanding trade.” This 805kg Belgian Blue bullock sold for €3,520 or €4.37/kg. Source: Kanturk Mart

The Supreme Champion of the show was a Belgian Blue bullock, owned by William and Molly O’ Sullivan from Kiskeam, Co. Cork. Weighing in at 805kg, the bullock went on to sell for €3,520 or €4.37/kg.

Heifer prices:

Advertisement

755kg Charolais heifer sold for €3,500;

Three 808kg Charolais heifers sold for €2,620;

765kg Belgian Blue heifer sold for €2,500;

Four 612kg Angus heifers sold for €1,900;

Eight 518kg Angus heifers sold for €1,480.

The Reserve Champion of the show was a Charolais heifer that was owned by Denis O’ Connor from Kilbrin, Co. Cork. This heifer weighed 755kg and went on to sell for €3,500 or €4.63/kg.

The Best Beef Cow class was won by David Murphy from Banteer, Co. Cork. The Limousin cow weighed 920kg and sold for €3,000 or €3.26/kg.

Cow prices:

920kg Limousin cow sold for €3,000;

840kg Charolais cow sold for €2,360;

800kg Friesian cow sold for €1,700;

885kg Limousin cow sold for €2,350;

965kg Simmental cow sold for €2,275.

The mart expressed its thanks to all sponsors of the event.

Kanturk Mart is also set to host a Weanling Show and Sale on Tuesday, December 12. The final sale of 2023 at Kanturk Mart will take place on Tuesday, December 19.