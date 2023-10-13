Budget 2024 has allocated €431 million for rural and community development for 2024 support various schemes aimed to invest in rural Ireland.

Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, and Minister of State, Joe O’Brien TD, today (Friday, October 13) announced the finer details of the budget package.

There will be over €205 million in funding available from Budget 2024 for the department’s Rural Development programme, including supporting schemes such as Town and Village Renewal, LEADER and the Rural Regeneration Development Fund.

This includes additional funding for the Local Improvement Scheme and CLÁR, bringing their funding levels to €13 million and €8.7 million.

Minister Humphreys said the schemes “are making a hugely positive difference in our towns and villages”.

“This budget will help promote the development of rural areas, through the continued rollout of remote working facilities, the regeneration our towns and villages, and providing support to rural economies,” she added.

Rural development

According to the Department of Rural and Community Development, this budget allocation “demonstrates the government’s continued commitment to rolling out ‘Our Rural Future’, with investment in rural development more than doubling since 2018.

“It also provides funding increases for the continued provision of lifeline transport services to our offshore islands and for capital investment on our islands,” the DRCD stated.

Over €225 million has been secured in Budget 2024 for the department’s Community Development Programmes.

The Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme, and the Community Services Programme (SICAP), will have combined core funding of over €100 million.

These schemes support individuals and communities in both rural and urban areas, promoting social inclusion and supporting the provision of vital community services throughout the country.

Budget 2024 also provides €11 million to assist with the community response to the Ukraine crisis, under SICAP and through volunteering supports.

Minister of State, Joe O’Brien said this funding “plays a vital role in helping people settle and integrate within their new communities”.

Community development

Funding of €10 million is also being provided to capital projects approved under the Community Recognition Fund, which was developed in recognition of the contribution being made by communities in welcoming and hosting significant numbers of arrivals from Ukraine and other countries.

The allocation for community development also provides funding of €21 million to support the Community Centre Investment Fund in 2024 to deliver upgrades to existing centres and allow investment in new centres where they are needed, in both rural and urban areas.

“Budget 2024 demonstrates the governments continued commitment to supporting social inclusion, community development, and the community and voluntary sector,” Minister O’Brien added.