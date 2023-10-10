Budget 2024 is expected to deliver enhanced grant aid for farmers constructing slurry storage, in advance of a reduction in the nitrates derogation from January.

From the start of 2024, most of the country will see the the nitrates derogation cut from 250kg of organic nitrogen (N) per hectare to 220kg N/ha.

This is set to put significant pressure on dairy farmers farming between these two values, with the exportation of slurry seen as the most convenientand least problematic way of offsetting their organic N stocking rate (compared to reducing cow numbers, for example).

However, this had led to concerns over the capacity for slurry storage on farms that might be in a position to import slurry.

Budget 2024, which will be announced today (Tuesday, October 10), is expected to see grant aid for farmers who are investing in slurry storage, to pay 70% of the cost of the investment, according to sources.

There is no confirmation yet as to whether the grant aid will be made through the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS), or whether providing the grant aid will require agreement and consent from the European Commission.

In terms of other measures farmers can expect in the budget, it is expected that key suckler farm schemes will be rolled over, namely the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) and the National Beef Welfare Scheme (NBWS), which together can offer suckler farmers payment of up to €200/cow (depending on factors like the number of cows applied for and measures chosen by farmers).

Hard-pressed tillage farmers are also in line for new financial supports in the region of an €8 million package.

There has been a long list of demands placed in front of Minister McConalogue by the country’s largest farming organisations in the run up to budget day with a strong emphasis on securing support for farmers to deal with the higher cost of production that they face.

Minister McConalogue has also been made aware of the continuing pressure on farmers to secure land and is believed to have persuaded cabinet colleagues to include Budget 2024 measures which will ensure that land is ringfenced for active farmers.