The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and the UK government are working together to promote UK red meat and dairy exports at Anuga 2023

Anuga is one of the year’s biggest food and beverages trade shows, attracting more than 170,000 trade buyers from 187 countries. It takes place in Cologne, Germany.

AHDB and the government have organised dairy pavilion stand at the two-day event, where Kevin Hollinrake MP, Minister for Enterprise, Markets and Small Business at the Department for Business and Trade (DBT), met with exporters yesterday (Monday, October 9).

He also attended the AHDB stand in the British Meat Pavilion, which includes dedicated meeting areas and features high-end dishes for visitors to sample quality meat and dairy products sustainably produced by British farmers.

Addressing around 300 key industry stakeholders at the AHDB British Meat Dinner, Minister Kevin Hollinrake said: “Across the UK, our agriculture, food and drink sectors help create thousands of well-paid jobs and grow our economy.

“I’m delighted to be here at Anuga, and to meet with UK businesses selling their products around the world.

“The UK is home to world-class food and drink and this government is committed to supporting our producers and manufacturers as they look to expand further into the overseas market.”

Dr. Phil Hadley, AHDB’s director of international trade development, added: “We are excited to host the minister at our largest stand this year. AHDB’s participation aligns with the Government’s commitment to support British food and drink exports.

“We are committed to delivering on our objectives as outlined in our export strategy– Beyond Borders and helping to attract international markets for our levy payers.

“Through the trade show, we are able to strengthen existing partnerships and establish new connections for our levy payers as stated in our export campaign.”

AHDB said Anuga is ” the ideal platform for exporters to connect with international buyers, build new relationships, and expand their presence in the global market”.