Budget 2021: Carbon tax to result in increased cost of diesel
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has announced that the carbon tax will increase from midnight tonight (Tuesday October 13) by €7.50/t as part of Budget 2021.
Speaking at the Convention Centre in Dublin, Minister Donohoe said the increase on carbon tax will mean a cost of €33.50/t.
The increase will mean an increase in the cost of diesel and agri-diesel; approximately €1.4/L on a tank of regular diesel and about 1.93/L for agri-diesel.
Minister Donohoe referenced the aim of becoming ‘carbon neutral’ by 2050.
Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien welcomed the approval given at cabinet for the allocation to eight local authorities under the Midlands Retrofit Project.
Under the proposed allocations, local authorities in counties Offaly, Laois, Kildare, Westmeath and Longford are to receive €3.33 million each and Roscommon, Galway and Tipperary are to receive €1.11 million each.
The Individual Farmers of Ireland (IFI) had described the expected rise in carbon tax on agricultural diesel as a “pay cut for farmers and contractors” with “devastating consequences” for the economy of rural Ireland.