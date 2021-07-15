A TD has labelled the Bord na Móna announcement today (Thursday, July 15) of 885 new jobs as “disingenuous spin doctor tactics”.

Earlier today, Bord na Móna announced that 885 jobs aimed at ‘climate solutions’ were planned, adding to 550 already created over the past year-and-a-half.

However, independent TD Michael Fitzmaurice argued that the company’s direct employment would not return to pre-2018 levels and that the jobs would not provide “the same security as the traditional jobs offered by the company”.

“The spin doctors have been out in force today in an effort to paint a picture of positivity and prosperity, as Bord na Móna is hailed for its transition from brown to green.

“But when you dig below the surface, the reality is much more grim,” the Roscommon-Galway TD claimed.

“250 of those [885 jobs] are supposed to be direct employees of the company; 300 jobs will be involved in the construction of renewable energy projects; while 335 will be supposedly created as a result of partnerships with third parties,” Fitzmaurice noted.

Advertisement

However, he questioned what would happen to these jobs once the work they are created for is complete.

“There was plenty of talk about the rehabilitation of bogs…but what happens when all of the available bogs have been rehabilitated? Where will those employees be diverted to?

“While 300 jobs may be created as a result of the construction of wind farms or other renewable energy projects, that will only last for the months that they are being constructed. How many jobs will these windfarms provide once they are operational?” he asked.

“Reports from today’s event also highlighted 335 jobs to be created as part of partnerships with other companies… The fact of the matter is that Bord na Móna has no hand, act or part in the creation of some of these jobs, as these outside companies are privately investing their own money while lending premises from Bord na Móna,” Fitzmaurice asserted.

“Bord na Móna, [its CEO] Tom Donnellan and Minister [for Environment and Climate] Eamon Ryan need to be honest about the real picture, rather than highlighting the headline figure to suit the narrative,” the TD concluded.