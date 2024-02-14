Bord Bia has announced the opening of applications for the 2024 Master of Science (MSc) in Insights and Innovation.

The programme, in association with Dublin City University (DCU) Business School, will commence in October.

The 15-month, fully-funded programme combines aspects of academic study and a 10-month placement with businesses in Ireland’s agri-food markets, including Tirlán, Kerry Foods, Kepak, Irish Distillers, Bewley’s, and Lakeland Dairies.

Candidates for the programme should have an honours undergraduate degree; a minimum of three years’ work experience; as well as a “demonstrable passion for innovation and creativity, with a clear desire for a career in the agri-food industry”.

Applications for the programme can be made up until March 18.

This is the fourth iteration of the programme, which is part of Bord Bia’s “Talent Academy”, which Bord Bia said was established to identify and develop “future leaders” for Ireland’s food, drink and horticulture industry.

As part of this initiative, Bord Bia works with several academic institutions around Ireland.

Commenting on the launch of the latest MSc programme, Karen Connaughton, industry talent manager for Bord Bia, said: “The [programme], in partnership with DCU Business School, prepares experienced graduates for leading roles in the agri-food industry.

“We offer a fully-funded Masters; a €30,000 bursary over a 15-month period; placements with world-class food and drink companies; and an opportunity to work on practical innovation projects,” Connaughton added.

Dr. Peter Robbins of DCU, chairperson of the programme, said: “Innovation is at the top of the corporate agenda right now and the number of roles and opportunities in this sector for people with right skills is exploding.

“The food and beverage industry is one of the most vibrant, dynamic markets there is. We’re looking for change agents, people with a passion for the industry and who want to drive insight-led innovation in successful Irish businesses,” Dr. Robbins added.