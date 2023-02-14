There is already a good deal of information on the side of agricultural tyres and yet there is more planned with the introduction of the cyclic field operation or CFO marking.

This latest classification will indicate that the tyre can go beyond the limits already denoted by the IF (increased flexion) and VF (very high flexion) markings, which themselves indicate the ability to cope with a 20% increase and 40% increase in loading at normal pressure, or the tractors rated maximum loading with the pressures reduced by the same amounts.

High flexion tyres and beyond

Tyres carrying the CFO mark will be able to carry up to 55% extra weight, or the tractor’s maximum weight at a pressure reduction of up to 55%.

The CFO marking will appear after the nominal diameter of the rim in the case of IF or VF drive-wheel tyres. It specifically identifies tyres developed for agricultural machinery employed in cyclical field operations.

BKT claims that a wide range of field operations can benefit from the new CFO tyres

Tyres capable of meeting these higher limits are capable of deforming to a greater degree and so create a larger footprint.

They are likely to be used in situations where the loading can vary, or it is advantageous to operate at a reduced pressure.

Combine harvesters are one example given by BKT. When harvesting they will experience a significant difference in weight depending on how full the tank is.

CFO tyres will enable them to operate with the tyres set at a lower pressure, helping to reduce soil compaction as the grain tank fills.

BKT tyres to carry CFO rating

BKT has reviewed its range and has decided that several products are robust enough to work at this newly classified reduced pressure rating.

Among these is Agrimax Force, which the company claims is one of its most most popular products. It now boasts 21 IF sizes with the CFO marking. The Agrimax V-Flecto will be one of the first tyres to carry the new rating

BKT tells us that it has been specially developed for combine harvesters or high-power tractors for harvesting, transport, and tillage operations.

Two other product lines suited to harvesting operations which will benefit from improved load capacity are Agrimax Teris and Agrimax RT 600, both of which are available in six IF sizes with CFO marking.

The final BKT product which gains from the CFO marking is Agrimax V-Flecto in two VF sizes. This range-topping tyre is designed to optimise the performance of high-power, next-generation tractors.