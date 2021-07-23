The National Bioeconomy Forum has met for the first time today (Friday, July 23).

Minister of State in the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Heydon and Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan provided the opening addresses this morning.

The bioeconomy seeks to consider the various sectors of agriculture, fisheries, aquaculture, forestry, food & feed in an inclusive manner, according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

This coordinated approach seeks to: develop carbon and nature sinks; avoid harmful pressure on ecosystems and the environment; and to use biological resources with sustainability, circularity, knowledge and innovation prioritised.

According to the department, the bioeconomy includes and interlinks: land and marine ecosystems and the services they provide; all primary production sectors that use and produce biological resources (agriculture, forestry, fisheries and aquaculture); and all economic and industrial sectors that use biological resources and processes to produce food, feed, bio-based products, energy and services.

Speaking today, Minister Heydon said:

“Producing sustainable and renewable biological resources from our farms, forests and seas, and focusing on the prioritised use of this biomass through biorefining to create innovative, high-value bio-based products including food, feed, alternative bio-based chemicals and materials is a key business opportunity I want to see developed to the benefit of the agri-food sector.

“These products will replace and reduce our dependence on fossil based resources,” he said.

Advertisement

The minister said they will “most importantly generate sustainable new economic opportunities for farmers, foresters and fishers, as well as for young and skilled rural entrepreneurs and the agri-food sector in rural, regional and coastal areas”.

‘I am delighted that the highly regarded John Malone has accepted the invitation to expertly chair this forum which meets for the first time today and brings together a wide range of stakeholders with the aim of developing the bioeconomy in Ireland,” the minister added.

Also speaking also today, Minister Ryan said: “The Bioeconomy offers a significant opportunity to use our natural resources in a renewable and sustainable way in the long term interest of both people and planet.

“By learning from nature and moving away from the ‘take ,make and dispose’ model towards a circular economy, we can both create sustainable employment, protect our environment and meet our climate goals.

“Ireland has real potential in this area, and the establishment of the National Bioeconomy Forum is a significant step toward realising this ambitious goal. I look forward to the recommendations that come from this process.

The National Bioeconomy Forum aims to promote, support and advocate for the sustainable development of the bioeconomy in Ireland in line with the progression of a circular economy, climate action and a climate-neutral, sustainable and innovative agri-food sector.

The forum will provide a voice for a broad range of stakeholders, including primary producers, industry, community groups, NGOs, innovation clusters and relevant semi-state bodies.

The bioeconomy is seeking to create new, sustainable and innovative opportunities for farmers and high-quality, green jobs in rural, regional, urban and coastal areas, the department concludes.