Bill O Keefe has been elected to succeed Rose Mary McDonagh as chair of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) Farm Business Committee.

O Keefe will begin his term at the annual general meeting (AGM) in January.

On being elected at a meeting of the committee in the Irish Farm Centre, O Keefe thanked McDonagh for what he described as the “huge work and effort” she put into the position over the last four years.

“I look forward to working not only with this committee, but with all in IFA to represent and lobby on behalf of farmers.

“We face many complex challenges in agriculture and I will give my utmost effort in this role to ensure our voices are heard in all matters related to the business of farming,” he said.

IFA Farm Business Committee

O Keefe is a dairy farmer from Co. Kilkenny, and previously held the position of vice-chair of the IFA Farm Business Committee.

As chair, O Keefe will be involved in these roles:

Development of taxation policy proposals for farm businesses and families;

Liaising with the banking sector on issues of credit relevant to farmers;

Assisting farmers who may be encountering credit difficulties.

The Farm Business Committee also has the lead role in developing the IFA annual pre-budget submission.

Meanwhile, the election count for the new president of the IFA will take place in the Castleknock Hotel, Dublin on Tuesday, December 12, starting from 8:00a.m.

Francie Gorman and Martin Stapleton are running for the role of IFA president.

Both Alice Doyle and Pat Murphy are running for the role of deputy president. Selected candidates will take up their role in January.

The IFA also announced the Declan Hanrahan to succeed Brendan Golden as chair of the National Livestock Committee.

Hanrahan, who has been vice-chairperson of the committee up to this point, will begin his term as of the IFA AGM in January.