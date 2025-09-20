Big band returning to renowned 1930s dance halls on 5-county tour

A 'grand dance' initiative involving five counties and five renowned dance halls for five nights will take place this November.

Dancer Edwina Guckian has spent the past year researching dance halls, the Public Dance Halls Act, 1935, and the music and dance of that era.

Edwina, who is from near the village of Drumsna, Co. Leitrim, comes from a family steeped in the tradition of music and dance.

Her style is greatly influenced by the music she grew up with across counties Leitrim and Roscommon.

Edwina said: "Once vibrant hubs of music, community and freedom, dance halls came under fierce attack in the 1930s from church and state.

"They were labelled dangerous, immoral and 'the devil’s work.' The dance halls and their all night dances were seen as causing the degeneration of Irish society."

Now, 90 years on, the dancers are rebelling again to the sounds of the Gralton Big Band which comprises: Cathy Jordan, Ryan Molloy, Stephen Doherty, David Doocey, Matt Berril, Jim Higgins, Conor Caldwell, John Carty, and Ben Castle.

"There’ll be no dance hall licence obtained for these grand dance nights, where the devil himself will be sure to sweep you off your feet," Edwina said.

"Come dance to the roaring sound of the Gralton Big Band. Expect swing, trad, foxtrots, and slow sets.

"The eclectic mix includes sean nós, shim-shamming, lindy hopping and and set-dancing," Edwina said.

Related Stories

'The Devil's in the Dance Hall' can be found at:

Glenfarne, Co. Leitrim on November 14;

Loughrea, Co. Galway on November 15;

Toureen, Co.Mayo on November 21;

Mullagh, Co. Clare on November 22;

Dunkineely, Co. Donegal on November 29.

People are invited to turn up in their finest 1930s attire.

There will be some dance classes leading up to the event. Tickets are available from Edwina Guckian's website.