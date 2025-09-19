Tirlán chief investment and strategy officer to retire

The board of Tirlán has announced that chief investment and strategy officer and executive director Frank Tobin will retire at the end of November.

Tobin has informed the board of his decision to retire, following a career spanning over four decades in Irish dairy and agri-business.

Tirlán said that Tobin has played a "pivotal role" in shaping the financial and strategic direction of the organisation, most recently leading the development of Tirlán’s investment function to support mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic partnerships.

He joined Glanbia in 1980 and held senior finance roles across ingredients, agri-business, meats (UK and Ireland), and consumer foods.

After completing a masters in business administration, he became chief operations officer for Glanbia’s consumer business in 2013.

Tirlán said that Tobin was instrumental in the formation of Glanbia Ireland in 2017, where he served as executive director and chief financial officer, and later transitioned to chief investment officer in 2022, following the establishment of Tirlán.

He has represented the organisation on a number of industry boards, including the National Milk Agency, National Dairy Council, National Dairy Association, and the Malting Company of Ireland; and also served as an executive director on the boards of Glanbia Ireland and Tirlán Co-operative.

In late 2024, Tirlán shareholders voted to mandate the co-op to actively manage its full investment in Glanbia plc, which the co-op described as a "strategic milestone that Frank’s leadership helped prepare and guide".

A formal recruitment process has been initiated to appoint Tobin's successor.

John Murphy, chairperson of Tirlán, said: "Frank has made an exceptional contribution to our organisation and to Irish agriculture. His strategic insight and financial leadership have helped position Tirlán for long-term success.

"On behalf of the board, our farm families, and our employees, I extend our sincere thanks and wish him every happiness in his retirement.”

Commenting on his time with Tirlán, and Glanbia before that, Tobin said: “It has been a privilege to serve our members and work alongside such a dedicated team. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together and confident in the future direction of Tirlán.

"I look forward to supporting a smooth transition over the coming months. As I step back from executive responsibilities, I look forward to applying my experience in new and meaningful ways in the future," he added.

Seán Molloy, CEO of Tirlán, commented: “Frank’s legacy at Tirlán is one of vision, integrity, and impact. His stewardship of our investment and strategy functions has been instrumental in driving growth and innovation.

"Frank’s ability to navigate complex financial and operational challenges, while always keeping our members’ interests at heart, has set a standard for leadership in our sector. We wish him every success and happiness in his retirement," Molloy added.