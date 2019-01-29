Beef trade: Backlog still in place when it comes to bull processing

The bull saga has continued on as of late, with many farmers facing difficulties when it comes to marketing these animals in beef factories.

Because off the delay, some farmers are running into ‘overage’ and ‘overweight’ problems. Even farmers who regularly finish bulls and produce large numbers are encountering problems. Again, farmers need to talk with their factory agents before marketing these types of animals.

For the most part, O-grades are trading for 350-360c/kg, while R-grades are moving for 360c/kg; procurement managers are quoting 370c/kg for U-grading bulls.

However, lower prices have been reported and this is severely damaging farmers’ confidence. The prime trade has remained unchanged and factories are still offering 375c/kg for steers and 385c/kg for heifers.

260-270c/kg is on offer for P-grade animals. In addition, procurement managers are starting negotiations with farmers for O-grade cows at 280c/kg and R-grading cows are hovering around the 300-310c/kg mark.

Weekly supplies

During the week ending January 20, the number of cattle processed by Department of Agriculture beef export plants increased marginally.

That week, 36,656 cattle were slaughtered by beef processors – up from 35,810 the week before. During the same week in 2017, some 33,256 cattle were processed.

The number of young bulls processed amounted to 5,646 head – a fall of 577 head.

In addition, the number of cows slaughtered increased slightly. The number of cows processed by Irish beef plants stood at 7,398 – an increase of 144 head.

Some 11,308 factory-fit bullocks were slaughtered – a jump of 640 head, while 11,826 heifers were processed during the week ending January 20 – up 670 head during the week before. Furthermore, some 92 fewer aged bulls were slaughtered.

Advertisement

Week-on-week beef kill changes (week ending Jan 20): Young bulls: 5,646 head (-577 head or -9%);

Bulls: 394 head (-92 head or -18%);

Steers: 11,308 head (+640 head or +6%);

Cows: 7,398 head (+144 head or +2%);

Heifers: 11,826 head (+670 head or +6%);

Total: 36,656 head (+846 head or +2.3%).

Overall supplies

Moving to the overall kill in 2019, we can see that 100,288 cattle have been slaughtered in Ireland so far up to the week ending January 20.

Breaking this figure into individual categories, data from the Department of Agriculture’s beef kill database indicate that 16,944 young bulls have been processed.

Comparing this with 2018 levels, some 16,720 more young bulls have been slaughtered up to and including this date.

Aged bull slaughterings are also running above last year’s levels; some 1,069 aged bulls have been purchased by the beef plants – an increase of 158 head when compared to 2018 figures.

Some 30,983 steers have been processed. However, in 2018, 31,401 bullocks were slaughtered by this date.

So far this year, 19,642 cows have been slaughtered – an increase of 2,397 head compared to 2018.

Finally, looking at heifer throughput, slaughterings of these animals are up 1,447 head when compared to 2018 figures. Up to and including the week ending January 20, some 31,04 heifers have been slaughtered.