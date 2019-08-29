Beef cattle sold in mart ‘may be eligible for €100’ – ICOS

Farmers who sold animals at the mart that were then subsequently slaughtered within 30 days of sale, “may be eligible” to receive €100/head, the Irish Co-operative Organisation Society (ICOS) has said.

With the deadline of Saturday, September 8, for the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) now fast approaching, ICOS has urged mart sellers to check the onward slaughter date of their animals and to “apply for BEAM immediately if they are eligible”.

The environment and livestock executive of ICOS, Ray Doyle, explained: “If you sold animals at the mart that were then slaughtered within 30 days of that sale, you may be eligible for €100/head.

Where an animal has been presented for slaughter by an agent or by a dealer within 30 days of purchase, payment may be made to the immediate previous herd owner or in respect of the previous eligible herd number, once that herd owner is an applicant.

“The message is ‘check your entitlement now’. You can do this by checking if your animals were slaughtered within 30 days.

“You or your agricultural advisor can identify this on your AgFood profile but you must act now, as the closing date for BEAM applications is Sunday, September 8,” Doyle reiterated.

Under the BEAM scheme, bovine animals aged over 12 months and presented to a slaughtering establishment in the period between September 24, 2018, to May 12, 2019, inclusive, can receive the aid payment at a rate of €100/animal subject to a maximum of 100 such animals per eligible herd.