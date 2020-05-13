Beef breeding webinar to take place this evening

At 6:30pm this evening, Teagasc will commence the ‘Let’s Talk Cattle and Sheep’ Series – a webinar which will run online every second Wednesday for beef and sheep farmers.

The first topic for discussion is ‘Suckler Breeding Targets’ with a presentation by Teagasc beef specialist, Martina Harrington.

This will be followed by a contribution from Michael McManus from the Teagasc Derrypatrick suckler herd in Grange. Following this, a discussion will be facilitated by Teagasc cattle specialist, Alan Dillon.

The webinar will run for approximately one hour.

The webinars are broadcast using zoom so the audience will have an opportunity to get involved in the discussion with questions being answered live.

Speaking ahead of the event, head of drystock knowledge transfer in Teagasc, Pearse Kelly said:

“The ‘Let’s Talk Cattle & Sheep’ webinar is part of a series of fortnightly webinars for Irish beef and sheep farmers which will be hosted by Teagasc during May and June 2020.

“Make sure to join at 6.30pm for timely, relevant and practical advice for the suckler breeding season, to allow you make better management decisions on your farm.”

All participants must register online before the webinar. Farmers interested can do so by clicking here