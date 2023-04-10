Members of Beara Macra have been busy restoring a Ford 4000 tractor which they will use to raise funds for a former club president who suffered life-changing injuries.

Club chair Dion Murphy Kelly said the club bought the Ford 4000 in Listowel in June 2021.

“We did a lot of fundraising before we bought the tractor and we are still working on it. Our plan is to raffle it hopefully in December at our annual home tractor run,” he said.

“Whenever any of the club members had any spare time, they worked on the restoration of the Ford 4000.

“We were also very lucky in getting parts donated from businesses, with John Conaty being particularly generous. We have needed a huge amount of spare parts including a steering wheel, belts, filters, stickers, new seats and paint.

“A local company did sandblasting for us. It is coming together well. The tractor was in good enough nick when we got it but we decided we were going to give it the full upgrade.”

Advertisement

While the restoration has meant a lot of hard work for the members, it has also provided a social outlet. “It helped us get back to normal after Covid-19,” Dion said.

“We had jokingly said it would be great to get the tractor to the National Ploughing Championships and then Elaine Houlihan, Munster vice-president of Macra, asked if we were thinking of going to the Ploughing.

“She offered us a place for the tractor at the Macra stand in Ratheniska over the three days of the National Ploughing Championships.”

When finished, members will drive the Ford 4000 from Castletownbere to Ratheniska.

Advertisement

“Local man, Cathal Murphy, has offered us the use of his jeep for the event and we will be stopping along the way to the championships,” Dion said.

After the Macra members return to Castletownbere, they will raffle the Ford 4000, with all funds raised going to support the future treatment needs of their former president.

“We are finalising work on the tractor and are still looking for donations,” Dion said. Beara Macra has 18 members and its events in the past have included mouse racing.