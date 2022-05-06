An Bord Pleanála has requested further details on the Banagher Chilling project and the objections to it, and is not currently in a position to make a decision on the case.

Long-running planning issues have plagued the proposed development of the Co. Offaly meat processing plant for two years, following several objections made to the planning body.

A report by an An Bord Pleanála inspector has been in the works for over a year, the release of which has been delayed several times.

However, it has come to light that the planning authority recently served all relevant parties in the appeal with a ‘section 131’ notice.

Under the Planning and Development Act 2000 (section 131), An Bord Pleanála can serve a notice to any party (or all parties) in an appeal, asking them to provide further observations or submissions in relation to a specific matter that has arisen during the process.

The fact that the body had issued this notice was revealed in correspondence it sent to Laois-Offaly independent TD Carol Nolan.

The notice was issued on March 21, with April 11 being the deadline for parties to make a submission.

According to Nolan, An Bord Pleanála said it was considering these submissions and that it will “endeavour to decide the case in the shortest timeframe possible”.

“The situation at this point is simply beyond frustrating. Indeed, it now looks like the entire process is being willfully obstructed or delayed,” the TD claimed.

She added: “Of course there must be due process, and of course we must listen to whatever people have to say on the matter. But the fact remains that it is getting close to 17 months since the board was due to issue a decision.”

An Bord Pleanála was due to receive the inspector’s report on the Banagher Chilling development in January of last year. The following March, the body told deputy Nolan that it had not yet received it.

This was still the case in September 2021 when the independent TD again made enquiries.

On January 19 of this year, Nolan said she had “received assurances” from An Bord Pleanála that the inspector’s report would be received “within two weeks”. However, this didn’t happen.

Speaking today (Friday, May 6) in response to the issuing of the section 131 notice, Nolan argued that the effect of this is that the process “essentially becomes open-ended”.

“We are now 17 months past the point when the report was due. In all seriousness, how much longer must we give those who have an interest in holding up the process or stalling it indefinitely.

“It is time for this process to end. The people of Offaly and Banagher need a decision, not least because the way this issue is being dragged out would send any potential investor looking at the process running for the hills or alternative locations for investment,” Nolan concluded.