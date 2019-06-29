‘Top-class’ residential farm on the market has dairy enterprise opportunity

A residential farm at Ballylahiff, Newcastle West, presents an opportunity to acquire a ‘very high-quality’ dairy enterprise extending to approximately 144ac, according to Maurice Stack of Sherry FitzGerald Stack.

The farm has well proportioned fields with central roadways and has significant road frontage with extensive farm buildings.

“This top-class residential farm is located in the Golden Vale, just off the N21 main Limerick-Kerry route and just 1.5km from the town of Newcastle West.

“Outbuildings comprise of: a 12-unit milking parlour; cubicle house with scrapers for 150 head cows; a 45-unit slatted unit; a 100 X 60ft slatted unit; a 50 X 60ft slatted unit; a five-bay calf shed; two calving boxes; 50 X 50ft storage; and various other buildings.”

House

Ground floor accommodation in the house, which was built in the 1970s, comprises: entrance hallway; lounge/sitting room; kitchen / dining room / lounge area; pantry; utility; shower room with WC; and a double bedroom.

On the first floor there are five bedrooms, four double and one single. One room is en suite and the main bathroom has a washbasin and WC.

The dwelling has a Mulberry solid fuel range along with oil-fired central heating and open fireplace, private well, on-site septic tank and double glazed uPVC windows fitted throughout.

There are mature lawns and trees to the front of the house with a tarmacadam driveway and separate entrance to both the house and farmyard.

“The farm has close to €24,000 in single farm payments,” Maurice said. He expects significant interest in the property, especially from Kerry.

We have had a lot of interest in land in general from the Kerry side lately and it is determining the price of land.