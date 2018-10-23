Video: 80ac of ‘good quality land and spectacular panoramic views’

Ballindoon House, which incorporates circa 80ac of good quality land, offers “spectacular panoramic views of Lough Arrow island and the verdant countryside”.

According to Celia Lamb of Wilsons Auctions, the lands are “very good quality and are free draining down to the lake; it’s ideal for beef, horses, sheep, etc.”

Located in Kingsborough, Riverstown, Co. Sligo, the property is located: 3km from the N4; 6km from Riverstown; 27km from Sligo town; 28km from Strandhill Beach; 30km from Carrick-On-Shannon; and 46km from Knock Airport.

As well, Dublin is reachable within a two-hour drive from the house.

Sligo town is served by rail, port and road links.

The town hosts a variety of amenities, including: primary and secondary schools; the Institute of Technology, Sligo; St. Angela’s College; and a constituent college of the National University of Ireland, Galway.

Ballindoon House

Ballindoon House is a neo-classical, three-bay, two-storey-over-basement building dating back to the 1820s. This ‘white house’ was designed by the architect John Nash.

According to Wilsons Auctions, the private estate is “in its original form and totally un-spoilt”.

The Georgian house itself comprises three floors in total.

The first floor contains: seven bedrooms; four ensuites; a family bathroom; and a domed observatory to “survey the ever-changing landscape“.

The lower ground floor comprises: a Greek Doric entrance portico; a large rotunda entrance hall; a library room with a bow window offering “magical views” of Lough Arrow; a drawing room; a dining room; WC; a kitchen; a laundry; and a sitting room.

The rooms feature high ceilings and the ability to look out and view the far-reaching countryside.

Below is a lower ground floor with outside access. The contained rooms within could be used for a variety of different purposes.

Further accommodation includes a three-bedroom garden lodge and a gate lodge.

‘Old pasture’ lands

The estate is nestled in mature woodland, with a variety of old, rare trees. The lands are in old pasture and “sweep down to the extensive lake frontage”.

Included within the grounds is: a farmyard with original cut-stone buildings; stables; a coach house; a walled garden; and a cut stone boathouse and slipway.

The land faces onto Lough Arrow, which is the source of the Unshin River. As well as being a mesotrophic, natural lake, Lough Arrow has changed little in the last 40 years. Contained within are a variety of fish present.

For sale

Ballindoon House and the accompanying land is for sale by public auction, which takes place Wednesday, November 7, at Wilsons Auctions, Kingswood Interchange, Exit 2, Naas Road, Dublin 22.

Viewing is by appointment only. The asking price for the property is €825,000.