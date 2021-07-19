The average farm income on sheep farms in 2020 increased by 24% relative to 2019 and amounted to €18,383, figures from the Teagasc National Farm Survey for 2020 reveal.

The overall gross output on sheep farms increased by 6% to €53,030 – driven by a strong improvement in prices due to better market conditions and increased opportunities for Irish lamb exports.

There were 14,322 sheep farms represented in the survey.

A significant finding from the survey was the proportion of farms (almost one-third) earning an average sheep family farm income (FFI) between €20,000 and €50,000 in 2020.

This resulted in a 9% decrease from 2019. Therefore, as a result, some of the lower-income categories (earning less than €5,000) fell by 11% in 2020.

While almost one-quarter reported a sheep income of between €5,000 and €10,000 in 2020 – which was a 7% increase from 2019.

Although, the proportion of farms earning on average between €10,000 and €20,000 declined by 9% to 21% – while those earning above €50,000 increased marginally to 5%. Source: Teagasc

However, direct payments were down 3% to €18,908, on average, on sheep farms in 2020. This was mainly due to small reductions across Basic Payments, the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environment Scheme (GLAS) and the Beef Exceptional Aid Measure (BEAM) on the average sheep farm (with a cattle enterprise) last year.

Another factor in the increase in the FFI was a decline in production costs, the survey revealed.

Direct costs fell by 1% to a farm average of €18,058, while overhead costs fell by 3% compared to 2019 and came to €16,589.

Concentrate feed costs fell by 8% to €6,425, while expenditure on bulky feed also decreased by 15% compared to 2019 to €1,022. Source: Teagasc

Fertiliser expenditure also decreased marginally by 2% to €2,664, on average. Furthermore, contracting charges and veterinary and livestock costs rose by 9% to €2,518 and €3,570 respectively.

Like other farm systems, a decrease in depreciation cost was another important factor in the increase in the average income seen. Machinery depreciation fell by 14% on average. Although machinery operating costs rose by 3%, machinery-related fuel costs were back 17%.

Meanwhile, maintenance costs for buildings and land also increased on the average sheep farm in 2020, up 13% and 26% respectively to approximately €1,000.

On a per-hectare basis, the average gross margin on sheep farms was €793, which is an increase of 17% when compared to the 2019 figure of €669. This included a basic payment of €258, on average.

In 2019, the average-sized sheep farm was 44ha – which was back from 47ha in 2019 -with the average flock size also falling from 133 ewes in 2019 to 129 in 2020.