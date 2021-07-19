To mark the UN International Year of Fruit and Vegetables 2021, Bord Bia is encouraging people to add one more fresh fruit or vegetable to any meal.

The call coincides with the Irish food board’s ‘Best in Season’ campaign, which aims to highlight the taste, texture, and vibrancy of colour of seasonal fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as the important role they play in health and nutrition. Irish fresh produce market 2021

New market data shows an increase in the purchase of fresh produce in Ireland, with the total retail market for fresh produce valued at €1.78 billion, according to Bord Bia.

Consumers increased their average annual spend on fresh vegetables by 7.5% from the previous year and the total retail market for fresh vegetables, which make up 37% of all fresh produce sales, is now valued at approximately €659.7 million annually, which is an increase of 8.6% on 2020.

Bord Bia ‘Best in Season’

Lorcan Bourke, sector manager for fresh produce and potatoes, Bord Bia said: “It is heartening to see the latest market data showing that Irish consumers are continuing to purchase more fresh produce, with the record sales achieved during the pandemic being sustained into 2021.

“July marks the peak growing season in Ireland and growers are working around the clock to deliver fresh fruit and vegetables to shops, often within 24 hours of produce being harvested.

“The ‘Best in Season’ campaign, which encourages people to choose locally grown, fresh, seasonal produce, is closely aligned to the UN’s objectives to highlight the important role of fresh produce in nutrition, food security and human health.

“We’re lucky to have over 50 types of fruit and vegetables grown in Ireland, giving us plenty of options to ‘add one more’ to meals this summer.”

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, with responsibility for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett recently visited Leo Murphy’s broccoli and cabbage farm in Co. Meath to welcome the arrival of new-season vegetable crops.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Pippa Hackett pictured with LeoMurphy, broccoli and cabbage farmer. Image source: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

Commenting, the minister said:

“By seeking Irish quality-assured produce, in season, we support Irish producers, Irish jobs and make a strong contribution to the Irish economy.

“We also get quality food that has been produced and delivered to the highest standards with minimal impact on the environment.”

