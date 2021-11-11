Aurivo Consumer Foods has received the Dairy Private Label Manufacturer of the Year Award at the inaugural Irish Private Label and Contract Manufacturer Awards 2021.

The award recognises the work Aurivo is undertaking in collaboration with its retail partners in Ireland in relation to sustainability.

Aurivo’s achievement of being the first dairy co-operative in Ireland to launch the larger format Fully Renewable Tetra Rex plant-based carton across major Irish retailers, was cited as one of the key reasons Aurivo scooped the distinguished award.

The company said that currently all of Aurivo’s milk cartons are fully plant-based.

Sustainability at Aurivo

The company has said that the award celebrates Aurivo Consumer Foods’ commitment to continually investing in plant, technology, processes, and people to ensure it meets and exceeds the expectations of Irish and international buyers.

Aurivo Consumer Foods is the only dairy processor in Ireland which processes private label milk for all major retailers nationwide.

Stephen Blewitt, general manager of dairy at Aurivo said: “The award recognises Aurivo’s achievements as a trusted global leader in producing dairy products and ingredients to the highest standards for its wide customer base.

“It also highlights our commitment to our customers to maintaining the highest standard of food quality and producing the best pasture-based products in an innovative and sustainable manner, all while working to enhance the lives of our members, customers, colleagues and the general community in which we operate.”

“The award is a testament to Aurivo embracing the world’s first fully plant-based carton [and]our dedication to encouraging retailers to introduce sustainable options for customers.”

Aurivo has also thanked its milk suppliers who it said “continue to produce top quality milk and their hard work and dedication ensures that our high standards are consistently met”.

Following the completion of a significant investment by Aurivo in its milk processing facility in Killygordon, Co. Donegal in 2019, the company states that it has now reduced its carbon footprint by 80%.

Launched in 2021, the Irish Private Label & Contract Manufacturer Awards seek to recognise the best-in-class manufacturers operating in this sector in Ireland, and their achievements in competing on the world stage.