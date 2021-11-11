Avian Influenza (bird flu) has been confirmed in birds at a premises in Essex, England, the UK Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Animal and Plant Health Agency have confirmed.

The premises is near Frinton-on-Sea in Tendring and 3km and 10km Temporary Control Zones have been put in place surrounding the premises.

Further testing is underway to confirm the pathogenicity of the strain.

Bird flu

As of Tuesday, November 9, the UK is no longer free from bird flu under the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) rules.

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) has been declared across Great Britain. Under the AIPZ, all bird keepers are required, by law, to take a range of biosecurity measures.

These include: keeping free-range birds in fenced areas; fence off or net areas of standing water or ponds; provide feed and water undercover; make your premises unattractive to wild birds; clean and disinfect footwear, surfaces and equipment regularly.

Gatherings of poultry, galliforme or anseriforme birds are also not permitted.

Galliforme birds include pheasants, partridge, quail, chickens, turkey and guinea fowl. Anseriforme birds include ducks, geese, and swans.

The current outbreaks of avian influenza are coming from bird flu-positive wild birds who are currently migrating across areas for the winter.

It is spread from bird to bird, by direct contact or through contaminated body fluids and faeces. It can also be spread by contaminated feed and water or by dirty vehicles, clothing and footwear.

It is not airborne.

Other countries are experiencing similar outbreaks to Great Britain.