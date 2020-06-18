Aurivo holds milk price for May

Aurivo has become the latest processor to reveal its milk price for May, announcing its decision to hold its milk price for last month’s milk.

The north-west co-op showed its hand today, Thursday, June 18, following a board meeting on the matter.

Aurivo has decided to hold the May base price at its current level of 30c/L, the co-op revealed.

This is the latest processor price to be revealed following on from earlier announcements from Arrabawn, Dairygold, Carbery Group and Kerry Group this week.

Lakeland Dairies and Glanbia announced their milk prices for last month last week.

GDT index increase

Earlier this week, the latest Global Dairy Trade (GDT) event finished with an increase in index, building on two marginal rises in recent auctions.

The most recent tender – event 262 – concluded on Tuesday, June 16, with the GDT Price Index up 1.9%.

Lasting two hours and 20 minutes, Tuesday’s event saw 166 participating bidders go head-to-head across 16 rounds, with 104 winning bidders emerging.

A total of 21,410MT of product was sold on the day.

In what was a relatively stable auction overall, skim milk powder (SMP) was the big winner on the day, recording a 3.1% boost in index.

Tuesday’s result is the third rise in index recorded on the trot by GDT, albeit by low amounts, following a rather turbulent spring.