Moy Park makes £4 million investment in Covid-19 staff protection

Poultry giant Moy Park has invested more than £4 million in safety and supportive measures to protect its staff during the coronavirus pandemic, the firm has announced.

The investment includes advanced safety measures, which have been rolled out across its facilities since late March, as well as “enhanced reward packages” for team members to thank them for their efforts as key workers.

The installation of perspex screens;

One-way flow systems on-site;

Staggered breaks;

Socially distanced rest and break areas as well as additional personal protective equipment (PPE). Key measures introduced during this period include:

The company is also rolling out thermal temperature screening technology at its sites, as another protective step to stop Covid-19 entering its facilities.

Kirsty Wilkins, HR and performance director at Moy Park, said: “We are proud of our team and their efforts to feed the nation and keep our supermarket shelves stocked.

Safety is a condition at Moy Park, and we have worked tirelessly over the last 11 weeks to implement all best-practice measures available to help safeguard our food heroes.

“We follow all government guidelines and created bespoke solutions early on.

She said: “It can be hard to visualise what a food production facility looks likes so we filmed a walk around one of our sites to show how the safety measures work in practice on a typical day.

As a food business, we already operate to some of the highest standards globally and our teams work in a controlled hygienic environment, which is routinely sanitised and where strict handwashing and other cleanliness protocols are the norm.

“Our strategy is focused on doing everything we can to halt the virus from coming into our facilities, and to minimise any potential spread. We will continue to evaluate the situation daily and take all measures necessary to safeguard our staff,” she said.