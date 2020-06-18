JCB seized following Garda stop

A JCB was seized by members of An Garda Síochána after being stopped for no rear brake lights recently.

Stopped by members of the Garda Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) South Central Roads Policing Unit, it subsequently transpired that the vehicle had no tax or Department of Environment (DOE) test in some five years.

Unsurprisingly, the JCB was seized.

Taking to social media yesterday evening, Wednesday, June 17, the Garda Síochána Twitter account noted:

“DMR South Central Roads Policing Unit stopped a JCB for no rear brake lights; upon further inspection vehicle has had no tax or DOE for five years.

“This vehicle was seized,” the tweet concluded.

Stolen quad recovered

Sticking with the capital, members of An Garda Síochána have sought to return a quad bike believed to have been stolen to its “legitimate owner” following the recovery of the vehicle in Dublin recently.

Recovered by Gardaí at Kevin Street, in Dublin city, An Garda Síochána issued an appeal to find the rightful owner of the quad – which appears to be a red Honda Sporttrax 250ex – over the weekend.

Taking to social media on Saturday, June 13, Gardaí based in Dublin said:

The Gardaí at Kevin Street in Dublin have come into possession of this quad bike and would like to reunite it with its legitimate owner; it was possibly stolen from a farm.

Kevin Street Gardaí can be contacted on: 01-666 9400, the Garda comment concluded.