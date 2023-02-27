Aurivo Co-operative has been named winner of the Green Food and Beverage Award at the 2023 Green Awards.

Launched in 2008, the national awards recognise the contribution and commitment that companies now make towards growing a greener future in Irish business today.

The awards serve as a leading platform for sustainability intelligence, leadership, and innovation in best green practices in Ireland.

The Green Food and Beverage Award category is open to food and beverage producers throughout the island of Ireland that demonstrate commitment, innovation, and action in evolving Irish food production toward sustainability.

Advertisement

The judging panel noted Aurivo’s commitment to a sustainable future which starts on farms and is fully embedded throughout the co-op.

Aurivo co-op was also shortlisted in the Green Business of the Year Award category. L-R: Seamus Hannon, national account manager Aurivo Consumer Foods, Brendan McGowan, head of finance Aurivo Agribusiness, Etienne Gerard, operations manager Aurivo and Brendan Moran, sustainability project lead Aurivo

Donal Tierney, Aurivo chief executive of Aurivo, said the company was delighted to win the award.

“Aurivo’s roots go back to the 19th century when co-ops formed to ensure the sustainability of local farming communities.

“Today, sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at Aurivo, and it is fantastic to have our efforts recognised by the judges.

“This award is a testament to the dedication of Aurivo farmers and employees to a sustainable future,” he said.

Advertisement

Aurivo’s sustainability achievements and commitments to date include:

Reduction of carbon emissions by 25,000t, each year, from using woodchip (biomass) and natural gas;

Replacement of oil with woodchip to produce half of the heat energy needed to process milk;

Investment in heat pump technology at the company’s liquid milk plant to reduce on-site fossil fuel consumption by 80%;

Reduction of road miles through transport optimisation;

Development of fleet of electric forklift trucks;

Move to bio-based milk cartons;

Delivery of significant energy savings through installation of clean energy LED light technology;

Planting of 30,000 trees in 30 days initiative, beach clean-up, and pollinator action plan.

Meanwhile, ABP Food Group won the Excellence in Waste Management Award at the 2023 Green Awards, while Lidl Ireland and Northern Ireland won the Green Retailer Award.