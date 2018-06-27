Auction report: Sun-drenched grass and tillage machinery ‘knocked down’

Major ‘on-site’ machinery dispersal sale (auction) events come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland; they are a more regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a bigger pool of equipment.

One such on-site sale was held at Childerly Farm, Dry Drayton, Cambridgeshire (England) last Tuesday (June 19) on behalf of Martin Jenkins Farming and Boxworth Farming Co.

The auction comprised of tractors, a combine harvester, self-propelled sprayers and numerous implements and machines.

The sale was conducted by Cheffins.

This report focuses on the machinery and implements. Look out for our accompanying articles, detailing the prices fetched by other equipment (chiefly tractors).

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and jotted down the key prices.

Please note that all of the prices referenced in the captions below are in pounds sterling.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.