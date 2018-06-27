Zetor hits the ‘highlands’ with its new-look workhorses

Zetor brought eight tractors to the recent Royal Highland Show in Edinburgh, Scotland (June 21-24).

Various models from the Proxima and Forterra ranges were on display; also on hand were the revamped Major and all-new Utilix and Hortus tractors.

“We had already presented the new Hortus in the UK, but the Major’s new design and the Utilix range had their premiere at the show,” explained Lukas Krejcir, financial director of Zetor Tractors.

We are very pleased by the interest of the general public in the new design.

“The Major HS, with its new design, will be available from July. The aim was to create a product with high aesthetic value.

New ‘look’ on the way

“Over time, all the machines of the Zetor brand will be given the new attractive design. Next year, for example, the appearance of Proxima and Forterra tractors will also change.”

Advertisement

The Utilix range consists of tractors intended for municipal services, gardening and small farms. The Utilix HT 45 has 43hp; the more powerful HT 55 has 49hp. These machines have three-speed hydrostatic transmissions.

The Hortus range includes the CL 65 and HS 65 (pictured below; at another event) – both with 67hp. These machines have a mechanical gearbox (24F 24R).

The Hortus HS model also has a power-shuttle – enabling direction changes under load.

“We participate at the Royal Highland Show nearly every year. In Britain, the greatest interest is in the Proxima range,” said Tibor Liska, director of Zetor UK.