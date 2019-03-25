Auction report: Get a ‘load’ of these on-site hammer prices

An on-site tractor and machinery auction took place at Russell Smith Farms and Cheveley Park Farms (at Manor Farm, Thriplow, Cambridgeshire, England) on Wednesday, February 27).

The sale conducted by Cheffins.

The catalogue included numerous tractors, as well as a varied array of implements and machines. In this report, we focus on the trailers that were up for grabs.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he took these photographs and noted the hammer prices. All of these pictures were snapped on-site – at the auction.

All hammer prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 2%.

Hammer prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer prices in the captions below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer price.