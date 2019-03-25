Creed reveals amount spent on TB-related research in 2017/18

In the years of 2017 and 2018, a total of €3.1 million was spent on TB-related research by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Responding to a parliamentary question from Fianna Fail deputy Eugene Murphy, the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, outlined: “This relates to work undertaken by Trinity College Dublin, University College Cork and University College Dublin.”

Minister Creed explained: “It is critical that Irish TB eradication policy is guided by scientific research, as this ensures that the programme delivers protection to farmers and their cattle in the most effective way, with decisions underpinned by strong evidence and informed expertise.

The Irish TB research community plays a vital role in this, investigating the specific challenges we face with TB in the context of Irish agriculture, ecology and epidemiology.

Continuing, the minister said: “Many significant improvements in the TB eradication scheme over the years have come about thanks to the rigorous research carried out to address specific policy challenges and disease issues.”

The minister added that his department continues to have “a very strong relationship” with the Irish TB research community.