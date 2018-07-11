Auction report: Enough Fords to fill a field; check out these prices

Major ‘on-site’ machinery dispersal sale (auction) events come up just a handful of times in any given year here in Ireland; they are a more regular occurrence in the UK – thanks to the availability of a bigger pool of equipment.

One such on-site sale was held at Abbotts Farm, North Tuddenham, Dereham, Norfolk (England) on Saturday, June 23.

The auction was mainly comprised of tractors, but there were implements and machines too.

The sale was conducted by Brown & Co.

This report focuses on many of the ‘classic’ and ‘vintage’ cabbed Ford tractors present. Look out for our accompanying articles, detailing the prices fetched by cab-less Ford tractors and other lots too.

Tim Scrivener was at the sale for AgriLand; he sampled the atmosphere, captured these pictures and jotted down the key prices.

Please note that all of the prices referenced in the captions below are in pounds sterling.

All (hammer) prices are subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 5%.

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices in the captions below), unless otherwise stated.

