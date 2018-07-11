Sparks from combine blade ignites field fire

Farmers and agricultural contractors are being urged to take extreme caution in relation to field fire hazards during this year’s harvest, as a field in Co. Kilkenny recently caught fire.

Pictures of the incident were posted on the official Twitter account of Glanbia Agribusiness.

The field reportedly ignited due to a blade in the combine harvester sparking after making contact with a stone.

Continuing, the tweet added that no one was hurt as a result of the fire.

Due to the “quick reaction” of the farmer and the local fire brigade, there was “minimum damage” caused to the crop, the tweet concluded.

Fire breaks set up to protect 50ac corn field

In recent weeks, fire breaks had to be set up in Co. Meath to protect a 50ac corn field from the spread of gorse and forest fires, a tweet on the official Twitter account of Meath County Fire and Rescue Service explained.

Both the fire service and Coillte had been battling to prevent the spread of fires in the Frayne Bog near Kildalkey, Co. Meath, for a number of days.