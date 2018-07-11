Irish Hereford Breed Society Elect new president

Martin Murphy has been elected president of the Irish Hereford Breed Society for 2018-2019.

His term began on July 1, when he took over from the outgoing president Pat McCarthy from Bandon, Co. Cork.

Murphy – from the Toureenbrien Herd in Newport, Co. Tipperary – is the first member of the society to have been elected president for a second term.

He brings with him 15 years of Hereford Council experience, including three years as chairman – during his tenure as chairman, Ireland hosted the European Hereford Conference in 2005.

Murphy has served as chairman of his local Munster branch of the society on two occasions, serving a total of six years.

He represented Irish Herefords at the European Hereford Conference in Germany in 2002; the event had been postponed in 2001 due to the major Foot and Mouth outbreak.

The newly-elected president will represent the society once again at the European event, which takes place this September in Hungary.

Murphy is also a director of Irish Hereford Prime Ltd and was involved in setting up the commercial Hereford cross autumn sale for weanlings and stores at Newport, Co. Tipperary.

On getting elected, Murphy said: “I am deeply honoured to have been elected as president of the Irish Hereford Breed Society for a second term.

I have no doubt that Herefords will be to the fore as one of the main breeds at the numerous upcoming summer shows around the country.

He outlined the importance of good management and culling poor quality cattle to maintain the standards associated with the Hereford breed.