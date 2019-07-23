Auction report: ‘Driving’ for a bargain? Check out these prices/results…

Saturday, July 20, saw the latest monthly Cambridge Vintage Sale (auction) take place at Cheffins Auctioneers’ sale grounds in Sutton, Cambridge (England).

This report focuses on some of the earlier Ford and County (tractor) highlights.

In accompanying articles, we look at a variety of other brands/lots – to see how they fared on the day.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from Saturday’s auction.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 6%.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate unless otherwise stated (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices in the captions below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

Advertisement

In the three-picture galleries below, click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

This County 764 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 37229; 18.4-30 wheels/tyres; hours unknown. It sold for £8,900 (no VAT).

This original-looking County 954 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 15680; 16.9-30 wheels/tyres. It sold for £9,500 (no VAT).

This striking County 1124 (pictured below) was described as follows: Duncan cab; three-point linkage and PTO; Firestone 30in wheels/tyres; “good working order but the lift/linkage lever is missing”; Irish registration details/history. It failed to sell. The top bid was £8,500.

Hop on and drive: This 1975 Ford 4600 (pictured below) was described as follows: re-conditioned engine; new tyres; resprayed to a “good standard”. It sold for £5,700.

This Ford 3000 (pictured below) was described as being in “ex-farm condition”. It sold for £3,400.