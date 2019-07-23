Auction report: Were these ‘fiesty’ Fords the pick of the bunch?

Saturday, July 20, saw the latest monthly Cambridge Vintage Sale (auction) take place at Cheffins Auctioneers’ sale grounds in Sutton, Cambridge (England).

This report focuses on some of the later Ford tractor highlights – including some especially eye-catching lots.

In accompanying articles, we look at a variety of other brands/lots – to see how they fared under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from Saturday’s auction.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 6%.

All (hammer/sale) prices were also subject to VAT at the local rate unless otherwise stated (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices in the captions below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the tractor’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

This 1992 Ford 7810 (pictured below) was particularly noteworthy. It was described as follows: Generation III; “exceptional original condition with a very good cab interior and little rust evident”; “stored under cover”; showing 7,470 hours. It sold for £15,000.

This Ford 7610 (pictured below) looked a little tired. It was described as follows: New Holland PowerStar turbo-charged engine; hydraulic trailer brakes connection; new clutch; 16.9-38 Goodyear rear and 420/70-24 Taurus front wheels/tyres. It sold for £7,800.

This Ford 7600 (pictured below) was noteworthy for its Fritzmeier cab. It was described as follows: rear wheel weights; 18.4-34 rear and 7.50-16 front wheels/tyres. It sold for £4,800 (no VAT).

This 1982 Ford TW-20 (pictured below) looked, outwardly at least, reasonably original. It was described as follows: serial number 910576; no documentation available. It sold for £7,800.

Last but certainly not least, this 1984 Ford TW-25 (pictured below) was a real eye-catcher. It was described as follows: rear inner and outer wheel weights; rear PAVT wheels; 18.4R38 rear and 14.9R28 front wheels/tyres. It sold for £8,000.