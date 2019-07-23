Rain halts harvest…plus straw news

The heavy rain at the weekend brought combines to a halt. The end of last week saw the harvest start in many parts of the country including the midlands and north east.

Many crops are at the stage that they need to be cut or will begin to break down. Farmers will be keeping a keen eye on the weather forecast to avail of a window of opportunity.

Straw prices

The harvest is really only getting going – weather permitting – and therefore it is hard to gauge straw prices, but general talk at present is for around €18-20 for a 4X4 bale of barley straw.

This is despite numerous incidents of people trying to talk the price down. It was brought to AgriLand‘s attention at the weekend that there are some bogus prices going around.

In one incident, dare we say it, but reported prices of €9/bale (4X4) for oaten, €10/bale for wheaten and €11/bale for barley last week were ‘fake news’.

One advertisement showing such figures was taken down after the ad in question received numerous phone calls from farmers inquiring about the straw. The number for the ad in question was previously used to sell items in counties Mayo and Roscommon.

Chopping straw

AgriLand has been talking to many farmers on its travels and in the past few weeks a number of tillage farmers have said that straw will be chopped if the price drops below €15/bale.

The farmers in question stated it is simply too valuable to sell at low prices and any price below this would warrant the product being incorporated back into the soil.