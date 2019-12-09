Auction report: Collectible County sells for £23,500 (plus VAT)

A significant auction of tractors and other equipment took place on Saturday, November 23, in West Row, Suffolk (England).

The sale involved the so-called ‘Cooper Collection’; it included over 30 classic/collectible tractors, as well as commercial vehicles and other lots. In particular, there were clusters of especially eye-catching Ford, County and Roadless tractors.

The sale was conducted by Cheffins.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

This report focuses on some of the County (tractor) highlights at the sale.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to a ‘buyer’s premium’ of 6%.

Some (hammer/sale) prices were subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to some of the prices below). The VAT status of each lot is specified in the accompanying description.

This 1977 County 1174 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 37173; Hara cab. It reportedly sold for £23,500 (plus VAT).

This 1974 County 1004 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 29748; Duncan cab; 16.9-34 Firestone wheels/tyres. It reportedly sold for £25,000 (no VAT).

This 1970 County 1124 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 22788; 18.4-30 Firestone wheels/tyres. It reportedly sold for £15,000 (no VAT).

This County 654 Super-4 (pictured below) was described as follows: serial number 18041; 13.6/12-38 Goodyear wheels/tyres. It reportedly sold for £15,000 (no VAT).

