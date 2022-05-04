Artificial intelligence (AI) has the potential to transform the farming industry, according to an Irish MEP.

The European Parliament yesterday (Tuesday, May 3) adopted the final recommendations of its Special Committee on Artificial Intelligence in a Digital Age (AIDA).

The text, adopted by 495 votes to 34, with 102 abstentions, outlines that the public debate on the use of AI should focus on the technology’s potential to complement human labour.

The committee notes that the EU is falling behind other parts of the world in developing cutting-edge technology, but can still catch up.

It also warned that there is a risk standards will be developed elsewhere by “non-democratic actors”. MEPs said that the EU needs to act as a “global standard-setter” in AI.

MEPs also said that the level of regulatory intervention by the EU should be proportionate to the risk associated with the particular use of an AI system.

Advertisement

They stressed that AI technologies could pose important ethical and legal questions, and voiced concerns about military research and technological developments into lethal autonomous weapon systems.

Ireland South MEP Deirdre Clune said that AI can transform farming, climate and health.

The Fine Gael representative is a big supporter of the technology which she believes has incredible potential to change our lives.

Clune told EuroParlRadio that AI can help farmers with a range of decisions including how much fertiliser to use and what type of crops should be grown in a particular location.

“In turn then those kind of solutions can deliver on our climate change ambitions,” the Irish MEP said.