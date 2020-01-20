Arrabawn the latest processor to announce price rise for December

Arrabawn has become the latest milk processor to announce a price rise for December supplies, following the recent trend in milk price announcements from most groups for last month.

Announced today, Monday, January 20, it was revealed that the Nenagh headquartered cooperative will increase the milk price by 1c/L for December supplies.

Arrabawn will pay its suppliers 31.21c/L including VAT and a 0.2c/L somatic cell count (SCC) bonus, the co-op said.

Other processors

Last week saw Dairygold, Carbery Group and Kerry Group all announce their milk prices for last month.

Dairygold confirmed that its base price for December milk supplies is 31.19c/L including VAT and bonuses.

This price, based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, is an increase of 1c/L on the November milk price, a spokesperson for the cooperative confirmed.

Advertisement

This 1c/L increase is in response to milk powder and protein returns strengthening as global milk supply and demand becomes more balanced.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, January 15, Carbery Group decided to hold its milk price for December 2019, equating to a price of 31.4c/L, inclusive of VAT and the 1c/L support from the Carbery Stability Fund.

This price will be replicated across the four co-ops; Bandon, Barryroe, Lisavaird and Drinagh.

Finally, a spokesperson for Kerry Group last week said: “Our Kerry Group base price for December milk supplies will increase by 1c/L to 31.5c/L including VAT.

“Based on average December milk solids, the price return inclusive of vat and bonuses is 38.6c/L.

In addition, Kerry Group confirmed that the 3c/L goodwill payment agreed with Kerry Co-Operative Creameries Limited in relation to Kerry Milk Supply Contract payments will be paid to suppliers this week.