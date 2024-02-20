Arrabawn has today (Tuesday, February 20), become the latest processor to announce its milk price for January supplies.

The processor said that its board has decided to increase its price paid to members for milk supplied last month by 1c/L to 37.9c/L.

In addition, a 4c/L winter bonus applies to manufacturing milk that meets normal quality standards, Arrabawn said.

Milk price January

Meanwhile, Kerry Group said it will pay 39.5c/L, including VAT, for milk supplied in January at 3.30% protein and 3.60% butterfat.

This consists of a base price of 37c/L, including VAT, and a milk contract payment of 2.5c/L, including VAT, on all qualifying milk volumes.

Tirlán said it will pay a total of 41.08c/L, including VAT, for January creamery milk supplies at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

The price includes a Seasonality Payment of 4c/L, including VAT, which will be paid on all creamery milk volumes supplied in January that meet quality criteria.

Carbery increased its base milk price by 1c/L, and is also continuing to support the milk price from its Stability Fund with a contribution of 2c/L.

If this decision is replicated across the four west Cork co-ops; Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird, this will result in an average price of 40.05c/L.

This price is inclusive of VAT, 0.5c/L Somatic Cell Count (SCC) bonus, FutureProof sustainability bonus and Stability Fund support.