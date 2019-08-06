Armed Gardaí cited at Rathkeale beef protest

Members of the Garda Armed Response Unit were apparently present at a farmer protest organised by the Beef Plan Movement outside a meat factory in Rathkeale, Co. Limerick last night, Monday, August 5.

According to a member of the public who claims to have witnessed the incident, over 50 people were present at the picket outside the factory last night when a minor incident took place.

A number of tractors and lorries were entering the factory during the evening; according to the witness – who did not wish to be named – one of the drivers, who was driving a 4X4 and trailer, lashed out at one of the protesters.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said:

Gardaí attended a demonstration outside a premises in Rathkeale, Co. Limerick, on Monday August 5.

Also speaking to AgriLand, the Limerick chairman of the Beef Plan Movement, David Murphy, said: “It’s a peaceful protest from the farmers.

“There was an incident; there have been incidents in Tipperary as well and a bad incident in Meath.

“I wasn’t there but a driver did encroach on [a protester] alright. The guards were there and they did their bit.

“I myself was nearly ran over on Tuesday night at the start of the week. A tractor and trailer came in and, only I was quick enough to get out of the way, he’d have rolled over me. It’s unacceptable; this is a peaceful protest.

The Gardaí have been as good as they can; and they’ve a job to do as well.

“We are suffering on the ground, us full-time farmers. Suckler farming is a serious issue out there now; a lot of suckler farmers are on marginal ground. All we can have on this ground is the suckler cow.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has come out so far and for their continued support; a lot of them have travelled long journeys.

“We’re not looking for much; we just want to cover costs and make a small margin.”