Are you looking for a job in the farming world?

A wide-range of jobs, requiring various different skill sets, are included among the job bulletins this week on AgriRecruit.

With everything from account managers, part-time farm workers and health and safety advisors, odds are that one of them will appeal to you. To learn more about any of these jobs, including how to apply, visit AgriRecruit.

Head of livestock production sciences

Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Northern Ireland (AFBI) is seeking an enthusiastic, internationally recognised scientist in the area of livestock production sciences to lead a dynamic and exciting programme of research, based at AFBI Hillsborough’s, highly instrumented farm.

The successful individual will take forward a diverse programme of research to address the key challenges of increasing livestock productivity whilst reducing its environmental impact and maximising animal health and welfare.

The research programme spans all the main farmed livestock species and will use a multi disciplinary approach working across AFBI and other collaborators.

The individual will be an excellent communicator to ensure the impact of the programme is realised locally, nationally and internationally. Click here for more information

Head of grassland and plant sciences

Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Northern Ireland (AFBI) is seeking an enthusiastic, internationally recognised scientist in the area of Grassland and Plant Sciences to lead a dynamic and exciting programme of research spanning the areas of plant health, grass breeding, seed testing, entomology, arable and horticulture production.

The role oversees work based at AFBI Newforge, Crossnacreevy and Loughgall.

The successful individual will take forward a diverse programme of research to address key challenges of climate change and plant productivity and breeding as well as a statutory programme of work delivering for DAERA, and other governmental departments with regard to plant health and seed testing. Click here for more information

Scientific officer – sheep scientist

Agri-Food and Biosciences Institute Northern Ireland (AFBI) is seeking applications for a scientific offiucer to be located at the AFBI offices in Hillsborough, Co. Down.

Applications must include your name, address and reference number: IRC252074.

Completed application forms must be returned to arrive not later than 12:00 noon (UK time) on Friday, December 27. Click here for more information

Account Manager

Tama, the global crop packaging market leader, is recruiting for a sales account manager for the Irish market, ideally based in/around the Connacht/Ulster areas (but not essential).

Joining the Tama UAT Ireland team, this role is responsible for customer sales and account management, product support and end-user pull through sales to a defined set of customers in Ireland.

The ideal candidate should have some sales account management experience with a strong commercial awareness, combined with the motivation to forge a career in the agricultural industry. Click here for more information

Part-Time Farm Worker

A Co. Meath enterprise is seeking a farm hand, required to work with the owner in operating a small farm hold.

The applicant must be experienced in herding and feeding cattle, and be able to operate farm machinery. The available position is for three to four days per week. Click here for more information

Principle Scientific Officer

The AFBI is also looking to recruit a principle scientific officer (head of monogastric research) for its Hillsborough campus, in Co. Down.

Further appointments may be made from this competition should AFBI positions become vacant which have similar duties and responsibilities.

Completed application forms must be returned to arrive not later than 12:00pm on Friday, January 3, 2020. Click here for more information

AHV Area Sales Representatives

AHV International is an innovative fast growing scale-up animal health company that creates and supplies new concept products using a new science which reduces the need for antibiotics in the agricultural sector, according to the firm.

Due to recent expansion, which has been driven by customer demand, the company needs to employ area sales representatives for counties Armagh, Derry and Monaghan.

Key responsibilities for these roles include: maintaining current clients; acquiring new clients; obtaining a good understanding of products to be able to explain to customers; liaising with office staff; and managing product and stock levels.

Key requirements for the jobs include: an understanding of dairy farming; a practical way of thinking; being confident to develop relationships with farmers; and a full valid driving licence. At least one year’s sales experience is also desired but not essential. Click here for more information

Yard Manager

Wicklow Calf Company is currently recruiting for a yard manager to join its team and run the firm’s farm in Wicklow.

Key responsibilities in the role include: feeding stock; feeding calves; bedding stock; sorting calves; loading and unloading trucks; and delegating yard duties.

Requirements for the role include: a previous background working in the farming industry; an ability to work autonomously; an ability to work towards and achieving targets; and being able to work six days per week and one Sunday per month. Click here for more information

Sales Representative

In addition, Wicklow Calf Company wishes to hire a sales representative to join a team that specialises in sales nationwide.

The position’s responsibilities include: direct selling to farmers; developing and managing relationships with new clients; client meetings and presentations where required; and presenting solutions and information to clients.

Requirements for the job include: a previous background working in the farming industry; an ability to work autonomously; an ability to work towards and achieving targets; a proven track record of working in sales; and a third-level degree. Click here for more information

Milk Recording Technician

Finally, this week, Progressive Genetics is seeking a number of milk recording technicians in all areas of the country, with a particular demand to fill this role in the areas of Kilkenny, Waterford and Monaghan.

The role will be mainly part time, performing farm visits in your local area during morning and evening milkings.

Full training will be provided, while candidates will be expected to have a full driver’s licence. Click here for more information