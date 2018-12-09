Approximately 1,000 sprayers tested in 2018 so far

7,800 sprayer certification labels have been issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine to approved equipment inspectors since 2015.

Approximately 12% of these labels were issued in 2018. In November of last year 6,800 sprayers had been inspected as part of the Sustainable Use of Pesticides Directive or the Sustainable Use Directive (SUD) as it has become commonly known.

Under the SUD all sprayers must be tested by a registered department equipment inspector. The sprayer test lasts for five years and does not have to be carried out on sprayers which are under five-years-old.

However, after 2020 the sprayer test will need to be carried out every three years.

2015 – 20%;

2016 – 33%;

2017 – 35%;

2018 – 12%.

An estimated 30,000 sprayers

It is estimated that there are 30,000 sprayers in the Republic of Ireland. So a large amount have not been tested.

373 sprayers have been applied for under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) for tillage.

Apart from being part of good practice, sprayer testing ensures that the application equipment is applying the correct amount of product and spraying it in an accurate manner.

Other requirements under the SUD